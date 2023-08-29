March 4 2024 has been set as the date for the case of The United States of America v Donald J Trump, which concerns his alleged involvement in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 US election. It’s the first of three trials the former US president has scheduled for next year, and potentially the most serious.

Trump’s legal team had argued the trial should not start before April 2026, citing a “huge volume of evidence” to review and a “novel and unprecedented prosecution” for which they had to prepare. But of course it can’t have escaped his team’s notice that 2024 is the year US citizens go to the polls to decide their next president, and Trump is once again comfortably leading the field as the preferred Republican nominee.

“I want to note here that setting a trial date does not depend and should not depend on the defendant’s personal or professional obligations,” Judge Tanya Chutkan said in setting the date.