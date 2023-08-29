Last week when I was booking a haircut I noticed a couple of interesting things. First, the prices were about 50% higher than pre-COVID. But more interestingly, one of the barbers, a bloke named Elliott, puts a $10 surcharge on each cut. He’s the only one of the 10 barbers able to charge a premium.

Elliott is the most popular barber there. He does the best haircuts and tends to book out very quickly. It makes total sense for him to charge a premium (in fact, he’s probably charging too little because he’s still booking out).

According to my colleagues who write for Crikey, Elliott (and businesses or people like him) are the embodiment of our cost-of-living crisis. Before COVID, it cost $35 to get a 30-minute haircut from Elliott; now it costs $60. This represents significant inflation. According to Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer, businesses (like Elliott) should be limiting price rises to the inflation level so as not to rip off consumers.