This is the fifth instalment in a new series, The Murdoch Century, examining the legacy of News Corp and Rupert Murdoch.

Stories are the lifeblood of journalism. But just as important as the narratives published in the Murdoch family newspapers, websites and news channels are those the family’s leaders have told themselves for more than a century.

In the 1890s, when Keith Murdoch was the shy, stammering target of school bullies, he told himself that being powerful would fix everything, and from a young age, he was fixated on attaining power and security. As an adult, Keith also told himself that he was a self-made man, and there was certainly truth in this. He did work his way up from a bottom-rung “penny-a-line” reporter in the early 1900s, becoming head of Australia’s largest media empire and a political kingmaker by the 1930s.