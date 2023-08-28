I’ve been overcome by déjà vu recently, reading the media coverage about the new Centre of Excellence in Gambling Research (CoEGR) at the University of Sydney, led by Professor Sally Gainsbury.

CoEGR is bankrolled by the so-called International Centre for Responsible Gambling, self-described as funded by “generous” gaming companies. Such funding is not unprecedented at the University of Sydney, which many would not be aware has a strong track record of gaming industry-funded projects. In relation to the CoEGR, the university argues it is “essential” to receive this funding because it enables access, “allowing researchers to conduct live trials and test the efficacy of interventions designed to encourage positive behavioural change”.