An ugly gambit lies at the heart of Opposition Leader Peter Dutton’s stance on the Voice to Parliament: his assumption that most Australians are boorish, racist bigots so unmoored from reality that any conception of common humanity naturally eludes them.

Dutton obviously doesn’t imply so much in order to stigmatise people or level criticism of any kind. On the contrary, the point of his cynical manipulation is to buttress the No vote and aggrandise himself and his ego-driven ends at the expense of the nation.

What’s particularly striking about his sly condescension, though, is its mix of audacity and subtlety. Knowing the word “racist” carries enormous weight — extending, as it does, to the moral worth of a person — he has strategically sanitised it by brandishing it, along with other choice descriptors of his own conduct, directly against his opponents.