Australian news publishers have called for reforms to freedom of information (FOI) laws that would install a commissioner as “a champion” of “openness and accountability”, one separate from the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, a Senate inquiry has heard.

The call was first outlined in the Right to Know coalition’s submission to a Senate inquiry (launched Monday) into the delays that plague the FOI system and the waning resourcing that led to former FOI commissioner Leo Hardiman KC’s resignation less than a year into the job.

The coalition, which represents Australian news publishers including AAP, Nine, Guardian Australia, News Corp Australia and The West Australian, among others, called for urgent reform to the system’s relevant legislation to be drafted by the end of June next year.