The Business Council of Australia (BCA), according to Crikey’s Bernard Keane last week, is “Australia’s most vile business lobby”, a pack of “profiteers and gougers” engaged in “a policy pantomime driven by greed and amnesia”. Whack!

His broadsides were largely fair — the BCA has been reheating the same corporate rent-seeking disguised as policy for decades, and its latest report continues this tradition. Among some unobjectionable lines about integration with Asia, lifelong learning and achieving net zero, we see predictable calls for lower corporate tax rates and a more “flexible” industrial relations regime.

But one of its suggestions is gaining broader traction: raising the GST. Independent MP Allegra Spender, who is conducting an independent review of the tax system, publicly jumped on the BCA bandwagon this weekend, echoing former Treasury secretary Ken Henry by calling our tax system an “intergenerational tragedy”.