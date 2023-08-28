For 20 years, a key part of the intergenerational reports produced by governments of both persuasions has been badly wrong. And they’ve known it. Luckily, it’s proved a good kind of wrong. But examining why the best minds in the country have erred on a key policy issue might prove instructive.

Since the first one in 2002, the reports have focused on the three Ps — population, productivity and workforce participation. Treasury has got each of them wrong. The early reports badly underestimated population growth, our productivity performance fell into a hole because of WorkChoices and has never fully recovered (except for a burst under the Rudd-Gillard governments), and each report has been badly off-beam on the participation rate.

As both former treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s intergenerational report and the current one show, each report has revised up forecasts about the participation rate, meaning that there’s been a radical shift in the view of participation.