This is the fourth instalment in a new series, The Murdoch Century, examining the legacy of News Corp and Rupert Murdoch.

Since the Australian Broadcasting Commission was established more than 90 years ago, Australia’s commercial media incumbents have hated and tried to undermine it.

In the 1930s it was the powerful newspaper proprietors who sought to control the emerging mass medium of radio. Now it’s commercial TV and radio broadcasters, chiefly Nine and News Corp — who just happen to also be newspaper proprietors. The dominance of self-serving, oligopolistic incumbents is the permanent theme of media and media policy in Australia.