This week it became public that one of Australia’s most well-known journalists, Stan Grant, had decided to abandon his exemplary career. And I think it’s no coincidence that the timing of this decision and the resignation from his life’s work coincides with our nation’s defining moment. A moment where Australians as a collective will decide whether to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in our constitution as the First Peoples through a committee with a constitutional guarantee that that committee will always exist, and that it will be known as the Voice.

Grant is perhaps one of our most high-profile Aboriginal people in this country and certainly our most high-profile Indigenous journalist. But he could not withstand the overwhelming racialised abuse and death threats he has received in recent times. He has been relentlessly pursued and hounded from public life.