Content warning: this article contains detailed descriptions of domestic violence.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers please note that this article mentions deceased persons.
An Alice Springs pokies executive told the coroner his club had “no requirement” to check if patrons buying booze in-house were on the banned alcohol registry, but his staff retained a right to remove banned drinkers if police turned up and identified them.
