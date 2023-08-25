The 2023 intergenerational report finally saw the light of day yesterday after being selectively dropped to media outlets throughout the week.

Presumably the strategy was to keep the policy issues at the heart of the report in the media cycle for days rather than dumping them all at once where they’d get five minutes’ attention before everyone moved on.

While that produced the unusual sight of the press gallery actually having to talk about substantive policy issues, it didn’t facilitate any actual debate, because the contents of the report were unavailable. Anyone actually interested in productivity, participation, population, climate change and the myriad other issues covered in the report had to rely on journalists, rather than being able to see the document themselves.