Former US president Donald Trump has been booked in Atlanta on election fraud charges, with authorities releasing his much-anticipated mugshot.

Donald Trump’s mugshot has been released after he was booked at an Atlanta jail on more than a dozen felony charges as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from the former US president’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

An unsmiling Trump — inmate no. P01135809, according to Fulton County Jail records — was captured on Thursday glaring at the camera. The image represented yet another extraordinary moment for Trump, who did not have to submit to a photograph when making appearances in his three other criminal cases.