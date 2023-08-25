An Australian climate group has come up with an audacious scheme to trick social media algorithms into showing accurate scientific information to climate denialists using an unlikely weapon: a cookie recipe.

The Australian Youth Climate Coalition (AYCC)’s NewsJacker campaign has been created to help young Australians persuade people in their lives who deny the science of man-made climate change.

Identifying the role of poor-quality climate news and misinformation that’s rife online as a key problem in promoting denialism, the NewsJacker campaign attempts to wrest back control of social media algorithms and advertising technology and use them to promote high-quality science content.