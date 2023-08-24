This is the third instalment in a new series, The Murdoch Century, examining the legacy of News Corp and Rupert Murdoch.

In opening this series on Tuesday, Bernard Keane declared that Rupert Murdoch “turned out to be a better media mogul than his father”.

That’s correct, to a degree, but it should never be forgotten that he was the privileged trust fund kid who lived in a huge 10-bedroom Toorak mansion and was given management control of his father’s significant media estate.