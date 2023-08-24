Content warning: this article contains detailed descriptions of domestic violence.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers please note that this article mentions deceased persons.
Police officers responding to a domestic violence call-out took less than 10 minutes to assess that “nothing much happened”, a Northern Territory coronial inquest into the deaths of four Aboriginal women killed by their intimate partners has heard.
