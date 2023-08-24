Governments worldwide could lose an estimated US$5 billion (A$7.8 billion) in revenue to tax havens over a decade, equivalent to a year of global public health budgets. This is a problem that urgently needs fixing.

The Albanese Labor government was elected on a platform that included world-leading tax transparency measures, including a simple but little-known provision to mandate public country-by-country reporting (pCbCR). This would require multinationals operating in Australia to publicly report basic financial data, including number of workers, taxes paid, revenues and profits (or losses) in each country in which it operates.

If Australia implements full pCbCR, as currently proposed, it will set a new global standard. This would be a huge benefit to stakeholders worldwide, including investors and tax authorities in the global south, both with no access to this basic financial data at the country level. While not directly raising revenue, it would also encourage multinationals to stop shifting profits and would expose current schemes. Greater transparency would inform further reforms to increase revenues and restore fairness and integrity in the national and global tax systems.