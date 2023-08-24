Did you enjoy the media coverage of the Business Council’s economic reform discussion paper “Living on borrowed time” this week?

“Business Council boss Jennifer Westacott wants to ignite a national conversation and convince everyday Australians of the merits of big economic reform,” wrote an Australian Financial Review journalist. “Everyone would be $10,000 better off over the decade if measures were introduced to boost productivity and stop it from ‘acting as a handbrake on the economy’.”

“The Business Council of Australia has launched a new campaign with a long ‘to-do’ list,” said a report in The Australian. “BCA chief executive Jennifer Westacott said the plan aimed for better and more jobs, higher wages, lower taxes, improved living standards, and lower energy prices.”