Given what AUKUS might be leading us to — involvement in a full-scale global conflict that ends with our major cities destroyed in an afternoon — the valiant but futile effort put up by the anti-AUKUS forces at the recent Labor conference has a certain poignancy.

This is how it would go, you think. We would wave the flag and sing as much of “Australia Will Be There” before we vanish into heat.

So, too, the anti-AUKUS movement was over almost before it started. A full anti-AUKUS amendment, removing mention of it from the platform, did not make it to the debate stage, according to Zacharias Szumer’s blow-by-blow report, and a milder motion to remove reference to “nuclear-powered” submarines was lost, ploughed under by Defence Minister Richard Marles’ manifesto.