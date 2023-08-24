In 2021, while opposition leader, Anthony Albanese spoke to PwC’s then-government relations head about his son undertaking an internship with the firm, according to the Financial Review’s Joe Aston and Mariam Robin. Nathan Albanese subsequently had a two-week unpaid internship.

Albanese says his son is not a public figure, and declined to answer questions about the internship or the Qantas Chairman’s Lounge membership given to his son.

But the questions are not about his son, who is indeed not a public figure, and who faces the simultaneous burden and opportunity of being the son of the prime minister when it comes to employment, finances and life generally. The questions relate purely to Albanese and his actions at the time as opposition leader and thus the possible next prime minister.