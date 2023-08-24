Change is in the air at the ABC. In the space of five hours on Tuesday, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland announced that ABC chair Ita Buttrose had decided against seeking a second term, before word got out that Stan Grant had resigned.

Grant told Media Briefs on Wednesday that the move to a dual role of professor of journalism at Monash University and Asia Pacific director of the Constructive Institute — which caught much of the media off-guard — came “completely out of the blue” for him too, but he took the opportunity to use his 40 years’ experience to make “public discourse better”.

“That’s the real motivation,” he said from the airport before boarding a flight to Denmark. “So it’s not really a judgment on the ABC — the ABC does brilliant things and I’ve had a great time there. And I’ll continue to look to collaborate with them in some ways, but this was just, I thought, a better fit for me, a better place for me right now.