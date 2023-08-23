I have to wonder what — as they sat there at the CPAC gathering listening to comedian Rodney Marks tell his jokes — was running through the minds of Nyunggai Warren Mundine and Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, dabbing their eyes with their embroidered hankies and howling with laughter and saying, “It’s all true!” Were the jokes about Indigenous ceremony, “violent Black men” and theft of land to their taste? Were they truly in for the ride at the expense of their own people?

Or did a modicum of decency prevail and perhaps a little niggling feeling creep in, warning them that in their search for acceptance from some of Australia’s most repugnant, they’d gone too far? I doubt it. Years of watching have shown me that they will justify this, and the rest of the proceedings of CPAC, because at the end of the day they have gained a lot from aligning themselves in such ways.