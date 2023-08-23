This article mentions sexual assault.

The legal system’s response to rape has multiple moving parts, and each was designed as if to inflict the maximum possible harm on a rape complainant.

That’s my observation from the experiences of dozens of survivors with whom I’ve worked over the past few years during their interactions with the criminal justice system. It aligns with what experts have been saying for a long time. For example, Judith Herman, one of the world’s leading authorities in this field, wrote in 2015: “If one set out by design to devise a system for provoking intrusive post-traumatic symptoms, one could not do better than a court of law.”