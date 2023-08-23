NSW voters might be forgiven for thinking the ethos of the Morrison government, thought dead and buried after May 2022, has been born again in Sydney via the Minns government.

Having handed control of gambling regulation to the “hospitality” industry, and control of taxation policy to Star Casino and the United Workers Union, the Minns government has picked up where Scott Morrison and friends left off in outsourcing policy development to big donors. Its increasingly impressive list of jobs for Labor mates, including giving department secretary positions to Labor figures ranked less suitable than other candidates, hasn’t yet reached Morrisonian proportions (or the Barilaro debacle under Dominic Perrottet) but represents a solid start.