(Image: Private Media)

This is the second instalment in a new series, The Murdoch Century, examining the legacy of News Corp and Rupert Murdoch.

Sixty years ago Rupert Murdoch was busy revolutionising journalism: in his tabloids, through a joyful embrace of sensationalism; in his broadsheets, through an iconoclastic, opinionated independence; across his media, with a willingness to confound political enemies to his benefit.