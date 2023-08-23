Love Jones It’s election season in New Zealand, as the country prepares for post-Ardern life. And thanks to Shane Jones, we have our first sugary hit of weirdness ahead of polling day. The former Labour MP, who in 2017 defected to populist party New Zealand First (founded by NZ political fixture Winston Peters), has posted on TikTok expressing his policy achievements through song.

As you might expect from a “musical performance performed by a populist party candidate on TikTok”, it’s essentially outsider music, a repurposing of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” to discuss his parliamentary record: “I took the PGF [ed’s note: that stands for provincial growth fund, obviously], then gave the funds to our people”. So the lyrics are fine, there’s no problem there. But Jones murmurs them in a way that manages to sound both artificial and out of tune, like the audio has been put through an auto-tune set to the wrong key.