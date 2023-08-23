In China Panic, David Brophy, Sydney University historian and expert on the Uyghurs and Xinjiang, says that critical discussion of China is mostly “alive and well” in Australian universities. He cites the successful events held on his own campus featuring Uyghur dissidents and Chinese democracy activists.
But he observes:
Successful events, of course, are not as newsworthy as those that get disrupted or administratively nixed, so they tend not to make the press. The only time the public hears about China-related events at universities is when something goes wrong, and a one-sided narrative grows.
