Last week, two-thirds of the way through a horror year in terms of femicides — 44 women have allegedly been killed by violence in Australia so far this year — the Albanese government launched the first so-called action plan of the National Plan to End Violence Against Women 2022-2032.

The plan was launched late last year to much fanfare alongside a big promise from Labor’s new Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth, to end violence against women “within one generation”. The just published five-year “action plan” is where the federal, state and territory governments drill down into the detail of how they will deliver on that worthy goal. Or in their words: “What actions governments are taking to end gender-based violence, what outcomes the actions and activities aim to achieve, and the targets we are working toward.”