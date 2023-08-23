When Australians open their phones or laptops to confront the firehose of news and information pouring out, it can seem that the problem is too much media freedom, rather than too little.
But in 2019, when the Australian Federal Police raided journalists from two news organisations searching for evidence of the sources of two stories, The New York Times suggested “Australia may well be the world’s most secretive democracy”.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.