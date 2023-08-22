Where is Scale Facilitation’s promised US charity? And why were people interested in the charity’s Australian arm, until last week, directed instead to information about a Queensland dog rescue organisation?

Add these to the questions swirling around New York-based Australian entrepreneur David Collard’s corporate empire. Other mysteries include the circumstances that led to a tax office raid on Collard’s Geelong-based office, the alleged non-payment of staff wages and office rent in Manhattan, and the future of a hyped battery project in Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles’ electorate.

Scale Facilitation’s Australian office was set up by PwC veteran Collard in 2021 after he left the consultancy’s New York office, where he had been transferred and made partner at the impressive age of 32. The company specialises in “commercialising innovation” — in other words, turning ideas into money-making enterprises. Scale Facilitation calls itself “a company that creates companies”, a slogan it has attempted to trademark in the US.