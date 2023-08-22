Victoria has a new governor, former Monash University vice-chancellor Margaret Gardner. In a ceremony in early August before Chief Justice Anne Ferguson, she affirmed her “faithful allegiance” to the king.

The new governor’s reception has been mixed. She got a good rap from the man who appointed her, Premier Dan Andrews, who enthused that her “strong values and passion for our state and its people will build upon the enduring work of our governors to date”. Julie Hare also wrote a gushing valedictory in The Australian Financial Review. Others have been less impressed, with criticism focused on Gardner’s public stance as a committed republican.

But relatively little attention has been paid to Gardner’s record at Monash University and before that at RMIT. That’s surprising, because in many respects that record is chequered. Most notably, as vice-chancellor of Australia’s largest university, Gardner presided over a significant episode of wage theft.