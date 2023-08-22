Tucked away in a stall-lined corridor on the plaza level of the Brisbane Convention Centre, the 2023 ALP national conference fringe program, off to the side of the official 49th ALP national conference, was a kind of mini-Ekka sideshow alley; think fewer show bags and livestock, more panel discussions and workshops.

Run in tandem with the main proceedings, the fringe presents an important opportunity for party members, observers, delegates, MPs and the public — the latter admittedly in limited attendance — to engage with lobbyists, NGOs, factions, and interest groups. To wit, there was a stall for BirdLife Australia; another for EMILY’s List; ones for Safe Ground, the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network, Make it 16, Rainbow Labor, Young Labor, and the Labor Environment Action Network (LEAN) among a host of other groups within and without the ALP.

It had a broad program, with topics ranging from ending native forest logging to Australia’s response to the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act; from lowering the voting age to expanding Australian foreign aid; from closing the gender pay gap to implementing drug reform.