“An elephant passed in front of us and we did not see it” is the headline of a piece in Clarin, Argentina’s largest newspaper, after Javier Milei took 30% of the vote at last week’s open primaries, beating mainstream candidates on the left and right and putting himself in the position to possibly win the presidency in the general election in October.

In the midst of economic chaos in the country, the lowest voter turnout since the country started holding primary elections delivered a stinging and thoroughly unexpected rebuke to the the center-left Peronist coalition and the main conservative bloc centred around the Together for Change party.

“Milei’s growth is a surprise. This speaks of people’s anger with politics,” former conservative president Mauricio Macri said on election night.