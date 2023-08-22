Veteran broadcaster and magazine editor Ita Buttrose will next year step down as chair of the ABC after five years in the role.
Buttrose has told the federal government she will not seek a second stint as the head of the public broadcaster when her term comes to an end in March 2024.
The government will soon begin the search for Buttrose’s replacement, with selection to be carried out by an independent panel.
