The Business Council’s “Seize the moment” report — or is it “Realising our full potential”, or “Living on borrowed time” — comes so heavily laden with irony it’s hard to go more than a few pages without stopping and marvelling at the front of these greedy spivs.

For example, the BCA invokes, in support of its usual demands of company tax cuts, polling that it says shows “most Australians think they pay too much tax, and don’t believe the government spends taxpayers’ money effectively. They are also concerned that a high company tax rate in Australia will make local businesses less competitive, resulting in lower economic growth, fewer job opportunities and businesses moving offshore.”

Yep, sounds plausible — Australians are kept awake at night by the idea that big corporations are paying too much tax. Who did the polling for “Seize our full potential”? Why, the Liberal Party’s own campaign strategy powerhouse (and top-flight state capture agency) C|T Group. The BCA’s new head might be a former senior Liberal staffer. It might use the Liberals’ own campaign outfit. It might have employed Liberal figures to run Liberal-aligned campaigns. But don’t dare suggest the BCA is just a Liberal Party front.