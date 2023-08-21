Albert O Hirschman, the influential German economist and social scientist who died in 2012 at the age of 97, was fond of the “rule of three” in writing. He frequently used tripartite mottos in the titles of his many books and essays, including in his two most famous works: Exit, Voice, and Loyalty: Responses to Decline in Firms, Organizations, and States and The Rhetoric of Reaction: Perversity, Futility, Jeopardy.

Hirschman’s work is relevant to Australia’s debate about a First Nations Voice to Parliament. He provides useful insights into the different approaches and objectives of Indigenous activists, as well as the argumentative styles of their opponents.