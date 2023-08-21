When former Western Australian premier Mark McGowan announced his sudden resignation from politics, he put the decision down, at least in part, to his exhaustion with the level of conflict the job required. So his immediate post-politics work choices aren’t at all surprising.

The one-time state daddy is, it appears, heading to BHP, with a side hustle at Mineral Resources Ltd, the resources sector being one place where he’d managed to keep conflict to a minimum over his time as premier. Let’s take a look back at the relationship between his government and some of our biggest polluters.