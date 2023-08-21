The annual Alice Springs dry riverbed boat race was held over the weekend, with the full suite of singles, doubles, quads, eights, water skis, gunboats, and mini and maxi yachts all standing off (literally) for the desert edition of the Henley Royal Regatta.

“We’ve had to cancel our boat race only once because we had water in the river,” commodore (chairman for business purposes) of the Henley on Todd Regatta Dominic Miller told Crikey.

Now in its 61st year, the waterless boating event began with a parade in town and finished true to form with a three-boat (Vikings v Pirates v Navy) water and flour bomb gunfight in the Todd River.