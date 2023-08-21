The climate crisis is, quite literally, burning the world. With record heat across the northern hemisphere, people are dying — both quickly in the moment and slowly from the smoke choking cities — while ecosystems are destroyed. From Russia, across Canada to Hawaii, the planet is on fire.

“The era of global boiling has arrived,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres has declared.

And the world’s media? Missing in action — most of them, anyway — refusing to fulfil journalism’s promise: to put the facts together in a way that should power the world to respond with the urgency the moment demands.