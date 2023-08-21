Irate shareholders who sued AMP over allegations of financial misconduct have reached a $110 million out-of-court settlement, averting the need for a lengthy hearing.

On the eve of a 15-day trial in the NSW Supreme Court, AMP and the Maurice Blackburn-backed class action resolved the five-year-long legal battle.

“I’m pleased to announce that this matter has settled,” said class action barrister Cameron Moore SC in court on Monday.