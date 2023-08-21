Irate shareholders who sued AMP over allegations of financial misconduct have reached a $110 million out-of-court settlement, averting the need for a lengthy hearing.
On the eve of a 15-day trial in the NSW Supreme Court, AMP and the Maurice Blackburn-backed class action resolved the five-year-long legal battle.
“I’m pleased to announce that this matter has settled,” said class action barrister Cameron Moore SC in court on Monday.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.