Three of Australia’s most-trafficked Chinese-language news websites fail to disclose their ownership and financing structures, according to news rating group NewsGuard, and one was found to have ties to the Chinese government.

The three websites were rated ahead of NewsGuard’s launch in Australia and New Zealand in March and included The Australian Chinese Daily, which scored the highest rating of the three, as well as ChineseNews.net.au, and sydneytoday.com, both of which scored poor “nutrition labels” that prompt readers to “proceed with caution”.