The Business Council of Australia (BCA) — the oligopolists responsible for high inflation, low investment, low productivity and low wages growth — has a vision for Australia: a nation in which business pays even less tax than currently, you pay more tax, workers have lower wages and worse conditions, and businesses get to do what they like regardless of the damage they inflict on the community.

This vision runs for 220 pages and the media, be it The Sydney Morning Herald, News Corp or the business shills at The Australian Financial Review, not only won’t tell you what garbage it is, they’re lauding it as a significant contribution to economic policy that will make us all richer.

For years, Crikey has been pointing out that the agenda of “economic reform” from the BCA consists of demanding company tax cuts and industrial relations deregulation (sometimes “streamlining”, sometimes “flexibility”) so that businesses can impose even bigger real wage cuts on workers than they’ve managed in the past decade.