FIDE, the organisation that governs the international chess competition, announced this week that transgender women will effectively be banned from playing in women’s world chess events until further notice.

What unfair advantage a trans woman could have in this field is not explained in the updated handbook, which simply states players who transition “from a male to a female” have “no right” to play in official events until “further analysis”. At a glance, even the most fervent “women’s sports rights” campaigners haven’t been asking for this. How the hell did it come to this?

Crikey collects the accelerating panic around trans women in sport.