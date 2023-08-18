The prime minister is well versed in counselling patience. Throughout his time as opposition leader after Labor’s 2019 disaster, Anthony Albanese was constantly told by exasperated Labor supporters to get angrier, to attack the Morrison government more, to be bolder on a host of issues, to “throw the toys out of the cot”, as he described it to Crikey.

Instead his strategy was to play the responsible opposition during the pandemic, confining his attacks on the then-government to a few well-defined areas that would serve Labor well, and keeping the spotlight on Scott Morrison. Morrison, a master of the C|T/News Corp scare campaign, was left without material to frighten voters with about Labor, and instead had to govern and manage his own party competently — things he proved incapable of. It was enough to deliver Labor victory, albeit narrowly.