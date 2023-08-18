An anti-vaccine, anti-trans conspiracy theorist is set to appear on an already filmed season of an Australian reality television program.

Leila Melki was an active member of the anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown freedom movement and continues to post fringe and bizarre beliefs on social media — including claims that US Vice-President Kamala Harris isn’t human and that the LGBTQIA+ flag is a satanic sign.

(Image: Facebook/Leila Melki)

Representing a suicide prevention charity on the coming show, Melki has repeatedly espoused transphobic views such as calling a trans woman celebrity a “mentally ill man dressed as a woman”.