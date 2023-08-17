Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has been caught out making a misleading statement about the government dragging its feet to grant charitable status to the No campaign against the Voice to Parliament.

On Tuesday, the opposition’s Indigenous Australians spokeswoman and major figures in the No campaign posted on Facebook in response to Qantas’ support for the Yes campaign. In her post, Nampijinpa Price argued “this is a one-sided referendum”, claiming the federal government had been slow to give the No camp deductible gift recipient (DGR) status, which would encourage donations by making them tax-deductible.

“The Yes campaign have had DGR status since last year while the government fumbled and only just recognised and awarded the No campaign last month,” she wrote.