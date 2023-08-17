Matildas fans
(Image: AAP/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA/Kim Price)

Wednesday night saw the end of the Matildas’ nation-gripping FIFA Women’s World Cup pursuit, losing 3-1 to England in the semi-final in Sydney.

While it was an emotional finish to Australia’s exciting run, the match only further highlighted the record-breaking audiences experiencing the fan culture of women’s football.

This fandom has a notably different flavour from traditional men’s sports fan culture, and could be the defining legacy of the tournament.