Pauline Hanson has been singing with joy this week — “Ave Maria”, specifically — after a big win in court. Presumably, she’s also pleased with her successful challenge of Mark Latham’s authority in One Nation’s NSW wing.
First, the court victory: Hanson will avoid paying $250,000 in damages after she successfully appealed a court’s decision in a lawsuit brought by former party mate Brian Burston, who will now be forced to pay Hanson’s court costs as well, according to court documents.
