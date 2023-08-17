Beware of federal-state meetings agreeing to increase housing supply. It tends to lead to… not much.

The Council of Australian Governments (COAG) — as it was called then — was big on housing supply back in the Rudd-Gillard years. COAG set up a National Housing Supply Council in 2008 and tasked it with examining ways to improve supply and affordability. In 2010 it was asked to identify barriers to additional supply. The issue was then handed to the treasurers’ equivalent of COAG, which committed states and territories to overhauling planning processes and working with local councils to speed up land supply.

Sound familiar? The result was… nothing.