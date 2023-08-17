The “annual reporting season” for public companies is getting into full swing, and increasingly we are seeing ASX200 companies not just disclosing earnings but also releasing full annual reports with all remuneration data on the same day.

There was a time a few years back when the annual report and the remuneration report would be delayed to ensure the focus was only on profit. A shift in practice explains why last week we had a discussion about Commonwealth Bank (CBA) CEO Matt Comyn’s $10.4 million statutory pre-tax salary on the same day the bank released its $10.2 billion after-tax net profit.